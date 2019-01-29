App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Ye PUBG wala hai kya?': Modi's reply to mother's question on son's gaming leaves crowd in cheers

How PM Modi responded left the crowd in cheers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with many students and parents during Pariskha pe Charcha 2.0 which was held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Amongst the list of questions, a mother from Assam questioned the PM on how to make her children stop playing online games. Madhumita Sen Gupta from Assam showed concerns over her son spending too much time on online games. But how PM Modi responded left the crowd in cheers.

The mother asked Modi, “My son who is a class 9 student is distracted by online games. He was a very bright student, and teachers used to appreciate him for his academic performance. But mobile games are distracting him. Kindly suggest a way out.”

Modi replied, “Ye PUBG wala hai kya?” referring to the game that has gained a lot of popularity in India and around the world.

A loud cheer from the audience followed Modi's answer as he continued saying, “We need to ask ourselves — is technology turning children into robots or making them more human?”

The PM further said that everything has two sides and it is up to individuals and society on how they keep a balance. “I hold technology in very high regard. But everything has two sides,” the PM said, adding, “If technology is narrowing us and our thoughts, it will be a big setback. Technology should expand our horizons.” Modi focused on sports as well stating it is essential to perform outdoor activities as well.

“To laugh and play in open grounds is very important,” Modi said.

He further advised parents to take an interest in technology. “Parents and teachers must take an interest in the evolution of technology and ask children. It will make children feel comfortable in seeking help”, added Modi.

The event was scheduled so that students along with their parents and teachers can interact with PM Modi before their examination and receive tips and tricks from the PM on how to handle stress.

The craze of PUBG has escalated so much that even the Prime Minister is aware of the issue. Recently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had recommended a ban on the game across the country. 
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #PUBG #trends

