Xiaomi to debut Mi A3 in Asia, Malaysia launch event on July 31

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 in Spain. The smartphone would soon make its debut in the Asian market. Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi A3 on July 31 in Malaysia.

Xiaomi Malaysia has started sending out official invites for the launch of Mi A3 in Kuala Lumpur. The smartphone is expected to feature the same specs as the Spanish variant. The Mi A3 was launched on July 17 in Spain as a rebranded version of the Mi CC9e.

Other than China, the Mi A3 is soon expected to be launched in other Asian countries followed by the Malaysian launch. There is no word on the smartphone’s launch date in India.

To recall the specs, the Mi A3 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED panel with a 720 x 1560 pixels. The smartphone comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop style notch on top. The one downfall of the Mi A3 is that it compromises on resolution option for an HD+ resolution instead of FHD+ that we saw on the Mi A2.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 gets a processor upgrade from its predecessor. It now comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage. Like any typical Xiaomi device, the Mi A3 gets a 4,030 mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support.

In terms of camera, there is a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the water-drop notch houses a 32-megapixel shooter.

The biggest difference between Mi CC9e and Mi A3 is the OS. The Mi A3 is a part of Android One program which means it will offer a stock Android experience, ensuring faster monthly security updates and OS upgrades. The Mi A3 will be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to get the latest Android Q update.

Connectivity options on the A3 include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi A3 has been priced in Spain at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 19,200).