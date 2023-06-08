Watch: Cricket Australia use AI to predict WTC final 2023 result, the winner is...

Several different Australian players can be seen describing the match situation of the WTC final 2023 in the video.

India had a tough day on the field on the first day of the World Test Championships (WTC) final 2023 as Australia amassed 327 for 3 with Travis Head scoring an unbeaten century and putting his side on top.

However, even before the first ball of the final was bowled Cricket Australia used innovation by deploying artificial intelligence to find out who won the game.

In a video released on Instagram, several different Australian players like captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood can be seen speaking about the match situation and how Australia won the game.

"Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia, chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest," Cummins says in the video.

"Pat Cummins came at number three, leading from the front. His fearless intent brought belief into the Aussies camp and brought them close to a win with each stroke. With two runs needed in one ball, he sent the ball into the night skies, launching a nervy full toss delivered by the Indian bowler," he added.

Hazlewood can be seen speaking about he and Nathon Lyon opened the batting for Australia.

"Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, the unlikely opening pair, took guard. Hazlewood displayed some unexpected finesse, and struck some elegant boundaries, setting the tone for an audacious chase. India struggled to find their rhythm after being taken aback by the unconventional approach of Australia," he said.

"Australia triumphed despite all odds, with their unconventional approach proving to be a masterstroke," he added.



The video generated numerous responses, many of whom pointed out the errors in the technology.

"Hazelwood was not even in paying XI...," one user wrote.

"Yeah lyon and hazelwood alone can make 36 so yeah this look audacious," another user wrote.

