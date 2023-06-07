WTC final: Before India vs Australia, memes take over Twitter

India will square off against Australia in the WTC final

India will face Australia in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London on Wednesday. For India, this is a chance to win the trophy after 10 years, and excitement is at an all-time high. India's last ICC title win came a decade ago in the 2013 Champions Trophy, but skipper Rohit Sharma said there was no point in dwelling on past disappointments. “We as a team know what we have won and when was the last time we won. There is no point thinking about it and take pressure, we just want to focus on the game,” said Rohit Sharma.

Before the WTC final, memes have taken over social media. Take a look:



Swiggy jumped the meme bandwagon with a hilarious post



Fans at The Oval brought out their witty side with signs supporting Team India



And those watching from home are no less excited



Ahead of the June 7-11 match, India are yet to make up their mind on whether to harness a second spinner, Ashwin, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also in the squad.

India also reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 when New Zealand beat Virat Kohli's side in a rain-marred contest in Southampton.

Rohit has since replaced Kohli in the saddle, and the India captain said he had spoken with players about mistakes made in the previous final.

"It's a good challenge to have and we know exactly what went wrong for us in the last Championship final, so hopefully we won't repeat those kinds of things," Rohit said.

(With inputs from Reuters)