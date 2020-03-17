Working from home? Here are the best broadband plans

We’ve listed the best broadband internet plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Tata Sky.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced several companies across India to permit their employees to work from home. But working from home will require a reliable and fast internet broadband connection. So, we have listed the best broadband internet plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Tata Sky.
Reliance Jio FiberWi-Fi broadband plans from Reliance Jio start at Rs 699, going all the way to Rs 8,499 a month. The Jio plans offer free voice calling within India, home networking for content sharing, TV video calling, gaming, and Norton device security support for five devices. Check out all Reliance Jio Fiber broadband plans below.
|Plan Name
|FUP
|Data Limit
|Annual Price
|Monthly Price
|Bronze
|100 Mbps
|100GB + 50GB
|Rs 8,388
|Rs 699
|Silver
|100 Mbps
|200GB + 200GB
|Rs 10,188
|Rs 849
|Gold
|250 Mbps
|500GB + 250GB
|Rs 15,588
|Rs 1,299
|Diamond
|500 Mbps
|1,250GB + 250GB
|Rs 29,988
|Rs 2,499
|Platinum
|1 Gbps
|2,500GB
|Rs 47,988
|Rs 3,999
|Titanium
|1 Gbps
|5,000GB
|Rs 1,01,988
|Rs 8,999
Airtel
|Plan Name
|Data Limit
|FUP
|Monthly Price
|Basic
|150 GB
|100 Mbps
|Rs 799
|Entertainment
|300GB
|200 Mbps
|Rs 999
|Premium
|500 GB
|300 Mbps
|Rs 1,499
|VIP
|Unlimited
|1 Gbps
|Rs 3,999
Tata Sky
related news
-
Reliance Jio introduces new Rs 4,999 annual prepaid plan: Everything you need to know
-
Coronavirus audio message as mobile caller tune on DoT orders; Jio, BSNL in full compliance, others yet to follow
-
Vodafone Idea says no TRAI intervention on tariffs may prompt more industry exits; Airtel for 2-yr floor price
Tata Sky broadband offers various monthly and annual plans with fixed and unlimited data caps. The most affordable unlimited plan will set you back Rs 900 a month with a data speed of 25 Mbps. The highest unlimited plan will set you back Rs 1,100 per month and provide data speeds up to 100 Mbps. Fixed broadband plans start at Rs 650 per month with a 60GB data cap and 25 Mbps speed and go all the way to Rs 1,000 monthly with a 500GB data cap and 100 Mbps speed. Tata Sky also offers plans for three, six and twelve months, which include free installation and a router, irrespective of a fixed or unlimited data cap.Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!