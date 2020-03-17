Working from home? Here are the best broadband plans

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several companies across India to permit their employees to work from home. But working from home will require a reliable and fast internet broadband connection. So, we have listed the best broadband internet plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Tata Sky.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Plan Name FUP Data Limit Annual Price Monthly Price Bronze 100 Mbps 100GB + 50GB Rs 8,388 Rs 699 Silver 100 Mbps 200GB + 200GB Rs 10,188 Rs 849 Gold 250 Mbps 500GB + 250GB Rs 15,588 Rs 1,299 Diamond 500 Mbps 1,250GB + 250GB Rs 29,988 Rs 2,499 Platinum 1 Gbps 2,500GB Rs 47,988 Rs 3,999 Titanium 1 Gbps 5,000GB Rs 1,01,988 Rs 8,999

Wi-Fi broadband plans from Reliance Jio start at Rs 699, going all the way to Rs 8,499 a month. The Jio plans offer free voice calling within India, home networking for content sharing, TV video calling, gaming, and Norton device security support for five devices. Check out all Reliance Jio Fiber broadband plans below.

Airtel

Plan Name Data Limit FUP Monthly Price Basic 150 GB 100 Mbps Rs 799 Entertainment 300GB 200 Mbps Rs 999 Premium 500 GB 300 Mbps Rs 1,499 VIP Unlimited 1 Gbps Rs 3,999

Airtel’s broadband plans begin from Rs 799 and can go as high as Rs 3,999, offering speeds as high as 1 Gbps. You get free voice calling and benefits of Airtel Xstream with all Airtel broadband plans. Apart from the base Rs 799 plan, all other packages include access to Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium. Airtel also allows customers to opt for unlimited data for an additional Rs 299 per month.

Tata Sky

Tata Sky broadband offers various monthly and annual plans with fixed and unlimited data caps. The most affordable unlimited plan will set you back Rs 900 a month with a data speed of 25 Mbps. The highest unlimited plan will set you back Rs 1,100 per month and provide data speeds up to 100 Mbps. Fixed broadband plans start at Rs 650 per month with a 60GB data cap and 25 Mbps speed and go all the way to Rs 1,000 monthly with a 500GB data cap and 100 Mbps speed. Tata Sky also offers plans for three, six and twelve months, which include free installation and a router, irrespective of a fixed or unlimited data cap.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.