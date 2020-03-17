App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Working from home? Here are the best broadband plans

We’ve listed the best broadband internet plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Tata Sky.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several companies across India to permit their employees to work from home. But working from home will require a reliable and fast internet broadband connection. So, we have listed the best broadband internet plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Tata Sky.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Wi-Fi broadband plans from Reliance Jio start at Rs 699, going all the way to Rs 8,499 a month. The Jio plans offer free voice calling within India, home networking for content sharing, TV video calling, gaming, and Norton device security support for five devices. Check out all Reliance Jio Fiber broadband plans below.
Plan NameFUPData LimitAnnual PriceMonthly Price
Bronze100 Mbps100GB + 50GBRs 8,388Rs 699
Silver100 Mbps200GB + 200GBRs 10,188Rs 849
Gold250 Mbps500GB + 250GBRs 15,588Rs 1,299
Diamond500 Mbps1,250GB + 250GBRs 29,988Rs 2,499
Platinum1 Gbps2,500GBRs 47,988Rs 3,999
Titanium1 Gbps5,000GBRs 1,01,988Rs 8,999

Airtel

Airtel’s broadband plans begin from Rs 799 and can go as high as Rs 3,999, offering speeds as high as 1 Gbps. You get free voice calling and benefits of Airtel Xstream with all Airtel broadband plans. Apart from the base Rs 799 plan, all other packages include access to Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium. Airtel also allows customers to opt for unlimited data for an additional Rs 299 per month.
Plan NameData LimitFUPMonthly Price
Basic150 GB100 MbpsRs 799
Entertainment300GB200 MbpsRs 999
Premium500 GB300 MbpsRs 1,499
VIPUnlimited1 GbpsRs 3,999

Tata Sky

Tata Sky broadband offers various monthly and annual plans with fixed and unlimited data caps. The most affordable unlimited plan will set you back Rs 900 a month with a data speed of 25 Mbps. The highest unlimited plan will set you back Rs 1,100 per month and provide data speeds up to 100 Mbps. Fixed broadband plans start at Rs 650 per month with a 60GB data cap and 25 Mbps speed and go all the way to Rs 1,000 monthly with a 500GB data cap and 100 Mbps speed. Tata Sky also offers plans for three, six and twelve months, which include free installation and a router, irrespective of a fixed or unlimited data cap.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Airtel #broadband #reliance jio #Tata Sky

