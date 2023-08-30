'Women in sarees can run billion-dollar firms, land us on Moon': Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss MF is a proud saree lover and has often shared pictures of draping them to work.

Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO Radhika Gupta on Tuesday highlighted the accomplishments of women scientists in ISRO who played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3's rover landing safely on the dark side of the Moon. She also sought to break the age-old assumption that women in sarees are "behenjis" -- a term used to denote women who are homely, not sophisticated or modern.

"For years, we believed a woman in a sari was a 'behenji' limited to the kitchen. When in fact there is no woman more modern than her," Gupta, a proud saree lover, wrote on X. "She can run India’s largest banks, create billion dollar companies, run the country’s finances… and yes land us on the moon. Never underestimate the power of a nari in a sari!"

She shared the note with a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the contribution of ISRO's women scientists to Indian science.



Responding to Radhika Gupta's post, when an X user commented that women's achievements should be celebrated irrespective of what they wear, the Edelweiss boss said, "I speak about it because unfortunately women are tremendously judged for the way they look and what they wear. Men are not. My point is a woman’s being modern or progressive is not linked to wearing Western clothes or speaking a certain language. That’s it."

Gupta herself has often shared pictures of wearing sarees to work and has even proudly flaunted a few from her mother's collection.

