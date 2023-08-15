Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta says her son began investing at the age of 6 months

Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta welcomed her son Remy in June 2022. (Image credit: iamradhikagupta/Instagram)

Radhika Gupta believes in starting young when it comes to investing. To that end, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company began investing in equities for her son when he was just six-months-old. In contrast, Gupta herself began investing in equities only at the age of 24. Her father, meanwhile, was over the age of 40 when he began building his portfolio.

“Age at which each generation started investing in equities: Dad: 40+ years. Me: 24 years. Son: 6 months,” Radhika Gupta tweeted this morning. “Financial freedom is about starting earlier and earlier!” she added.



Gupta had earlier revealed that her son, Rémy Gupta Moniz, has SIPs in his name in passive index funds. “He already has a SIP in large and midcap index funds,” the CEO of Edelweiss AMC told Mint in an interview.

She also explained why she chose passive funds for her infant son. “The reason to own an index fund for my son is that he has an 18-year horizon, and over 18 years, I truly don’t know how funds or markets will evolve. A broad-based fund that gives exposure to Indian economic growth, is all we need. We can top it up later as time passes,” Gupta said, adding that her own portfolio is 100 percent active funds.

Rémy Gupta Moniz was born in June 2022. His parents Radhika Gupta and Nalin Moniz manage his investments.