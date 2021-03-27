Woman retrieves her iPhone 11 Pro in perfect condition after 30 days under water

Canadian women retrieves her iPhone after being submerged in water for 30 days. (Representative Image)

In a rather amusing incident, a Canadian woman retrieved her iPhone 11 Pro in perfect working condition, after it remained submerged in a lake for 30 days.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro survived 30 days completely submerged in deep waters and is still in working condition. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and Apple has also said that the 11 Pro can be completely submerged in water for 30 minutes. But this incident is truly unusual.

A report in Canada’s CTV News aired the story, showing Angie Carriere, who was able to retrieve the smartphone after three whole attempts, according to News 18. Carriere had earlier given up on retrieving the smartphone but said that she was determined to get back the photos on the smartphone, so decided to find it. Upon finding it, much to her surprise, Carriere booted the phone and everything worked as it should!

To locate and pull the phone, Carriere and her friends used a fish finder and a magnet. It was Carriere's 50 birthday, and all of them had gone ice fishing. A gust of wind blew their tent up and as Carriere tried to keep the tent down, the smartphone slipped from her thigh and dropped into the lake.

“There’s nothing about the phone that doesn’t work. It’s amazing,” Carriere told CTV News.

While this is quite impressive by any standard in terms of water resistance, Apple will not officially support the situation for liability reasons.