Wockhardt, RPG Life Sciences MDs bat for innovation to drive growth in pharma industry

At a time when the development and distribution of an effective vaccine against COVID-19 pandemic is paramount to save humanity, the managing directors of Wockhardt Ltd and RPG Life Sciences Ltd have emphasised the need for innovation in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth.

At IMC Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit, Yugal Sikri, MD of RPG Life Sciences and Murtaza Khorakiwala, MD of Wockhardt, said that innovation is the lifeblood of the pharmaceutical industry and is extremely important to drive growth in the sector.

Murtaza Khorakiwala said that innovation in collaborations between India and the US is very important to find solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that Wockhardt is currently working on developing novel antibiotics to address antibiotics resistance as a number of diseases have become resistant to them.

Khorakiwala said there is an urgent need to develop new antibiotics to avoid a pandemic-like scenario in the future.

Yugal Sikri also emphasised the importance of universal health coverage for India and said that the country should use innovation to provide universal healthcare to its citizens.

Sikri also stressed on the importance of India's partnership with the US to bring about innovation in the country's healthcare system.