Who is Elvish Yadav, winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'?

Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 (Image credit: @elvish_yadav/Instagram)

Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 by show host Salman Khan on Monday night. He edged out other contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt to take home the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Elvish Yadav had entered the second season of the reality show as a wild card contestant and went on to win it.

Here is all you need to know about Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Elvish Yadav, 25, is a well-known YouTuber and content creator who entered the second season of Bigg Boss OTT as one of its two wild card contestants.

The Gurugram-based YouTuber handles two YouTube channels. His channel Elvish Yadav (@TheSocialFactory) has 12.9 million subscribers, while Elvish Yadav Vlogs (@ElvishYadavVlogs) has 5.94 million subscribers.

Elvish Yadav was born on September 14, 1997 in Rajasthan to Ram Avatar Yadav and Sushma Yadav. His father is a lecturer while his mother is a homemaker.

Elvish Yadav’s parents had named him Siddharth Yadav. However, his elder brother wanted to call him Elvish. Till Class 1, he was known as Siddharth Yadav. However, after the untimely death of his brother, Siddharth Yadav changed his name to Elvish in honour of his brother.

The YouTuber also has an elder sister named Komal Yadav.

Elvish Yadav completed his schooling from Amity International School, Gurgaon and went on to study B.Com at Hansraj College, Delhi University.

Apart from running two successful YouTube channels, Yadav is also an entrepreneur – he is the owner of Systumm Clothing. Through this brand, he hopes to make high-end fashion budget-friendly.

On social media, Yadav is famous for his comic sketches and funny videos. He was also a big TikTok star before TikTok was banned in India.

According to various reports, he earns up to Rs 10 lakh a month through YouTube ads and other endorsements. He owns a Porsche 718 Boxster and a Hyundai Verna.