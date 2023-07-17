What is small bowel obstruction, a weight-loss surgery consequence that killed Lisa Marie Presley?

The reason of Lisa Marie Presley's death was listed as 'sequelae of small bowel obstruction.'

King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction caused from a late consequence of bariatric weight loss surgery, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported six months after she died.

She had been taken to the hospital in January following a cardiac arrest. The reason of the singer’s death was finally listed as "sequelae of small bowel obstruction."

What is Small Bowel Obstruction?

Small bowel obstruction (SBO) is a medical condition characterized by a partial or complete blockage in the small intestine, impeding the normal flow of food, fluids, and gas through the digestive tract. This condition, which requires immediate medical attention, can cause significant discomfort and, if left untreated, potentially lead to severe complications.

Symptoms of Small Bowel Obstruction:

The symptoms of small bowel obstruction can vary depending on the location and severity of the blockage. Some common signs include:

1. Abdominal pain: The primary symptom is usually intense, cramping pain in the abdomen. The pain may be intermittent or constant and can become more severe over time.

2. Distended abdomen: As the blockage persists, the abdomen may become visibly swollen or distended.

3. Nausea and vomiting: Patients with SBO often experience persistent nausea, and vomiting may occur as the condition progresses.

4. Inability to pass gas or stool: As the blockage prevents the normal movement of intestinal contents, patients may find it challenging to pass gas or have a bowel movement.

5. Reduced appetite: SBO can lead to a diminished desire to eat due to abdominal discomfort and associated symptoms.

Causes of Small Bowel Obstruction:

Several factors can contribute to the development of small bowel obstruction. The most common causes include:

1. Adhesions: Surgical adhesions, which are bands of scar tissue that form after abdominal surgery, are a leading cause of SBO.

2. Hernias: When a section of the small intestine protrudes through a weak area in the abdominal wall, it can result in a hernia and potential obstruction.

3. Tumours: Benign or cancerous growths in the small intestine can obstruct the passage of food and fluids.

4. Intestinal strictures: Narrowing of the small intestine due to inflammation, scarring, or conditions like Crohn's disease can cause blockages.

5. Volvulus or intussusception: These conditions involve twisting or telescoping of the small intestine, leading to obstruction.

Treatment Options for Small Bowel Obstruction:

The treatment of small bowel obstruction typically depends on the underlying cause and the severity of the obstruction. Initial interventions may include:

1. Bowel rest: Patients are advised to avoid oral intake to allow the intestine to rest and reduce the risk of complications.

2. Intravenous fluids: Fluids are administered through a vein to maintain hydration and correct any electrolyte imbalances.

3. Nasogastric decompression: A tube is inserted through the nose and into the stomach to remove fluids and gas, relieving pressure in the intestines.

4. Medications: Pain relievers and antiemetics may be prescribed to manage symptoms.

5. Surgical intervention: If conservative measures fail or in cases of complete obstruction, surgery may be necessary to remove the blockage or repair any structural abnormalities.

In some instances, laparoscopy can be employed to treat small bowel obstruction.

The medical examiner who reported on Presley's death also said that the 54-year-old had a history of overmedicating and would often repeat her doses forgetting she had already taken them. Complications arose from a weight loss surgery from the past causing the bowel obstruction leading to her death. She had complained of stomachache earlier.