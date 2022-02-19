English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Why did hundreds of birds fall from the sky in Mexico? Experts explain

    A video widely shared on social media showed hundreds of blackbirds descending on houses in Chihuahua in North Mexico. Most of the birds flew away, but later in the clip, the carcasses of some were seen strewn about a road.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    The video left social media users horrified (Screengrab from video uploaded on Twitter by @DC).

    The video left social media users horrified (Screengrab from video uploaded on Twitter by @DC).


    Eerie footage has emerged on social media showing a huge flock of birds falling from the sky in Mexico, a scene straight out of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror classic The Birds. 

    The video, shared widely on social media, showed hundreds of blackbirds descending on houses in Chihuahua in North Mexico. Most of the birds flew away, but later in the clip, the carcasses of some were seen strewn about a road.

    Social media users were horrified and puzzled by the event and sought answers from experts.

     

    A veterinarian called in to examine the birds said they could have died after inhaling toxic smoke or because of electric shock from power lines, reported Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua.

    But what explains the flush of birds from above? Experts say a predator was behind the incident.

    “This looks like a raptor like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock, like they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low,” Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, told The Guardian. “You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above.”

    Dr Alexander Lees, a conservation biology professor at the Manchester Metropolitan University, echoed Broughton’s view.

    “For my part and from one video and no toxicology, I’d still say the most probable cause is the flock murmurating to avoid a predatory raptor and hitting the ground,” he told the newspaper. “There always seems to be a kneejerk response to blame environmental pollutants, but collisions with infrastructure are very common. In a tightly packed flock, the birds are following the movements of the bird in front rather than actually interpreting their wider surroundings, so it isn’t unexpected that such events happen occasionally.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #birds #ecology #Mexico
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 12:37 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.