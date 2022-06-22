Afghanistan Earthquake Highlights: Earthquake kills at least 1,000, toll expected to rise

This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
Afghanistan's state-run news agency - Bakhtar News Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.
The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the southeastern city of Khost, near the border with Pakistan, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC) said.
It was the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2002.
Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the ruling Taliban, offered his condolences in a statement.
India ready to provide relief material to Afghanistan, says PM Modi
Taliban has asked for international help: Sam Mort from Unicef's Kabul unit
1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake: Afghanistan's state-run news agency
Govt will allocate about $11 million in aid: Acting deputy minister
Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest in two decades
Afghan Earthquake kills 920; toll likely to rise
International Rescue Committee Deploys Local Medical Team
Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund Convenes an Emergency Meeting
Rescuers arrive by Helicopter
Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India: EMSC
Tremors Felt in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Bunar, Kohat, and Malakand
Over 600 People Injured So Far
Tremors Felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India
Major Casualities in Gayan and Barmal districts of Paktika
More than 200 Injured, says Interior Ministry Official Salahuddin Ayubi
At least 250 People Dead in Paktika
Tremors Were Felt in Kabul, Across the Northern Part of Pakistan
Afghanistan Gets Hit by Earthquake With a Magnitude of 6.1
At least 280 People Killed in Afghanistan
Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest. India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said.
"Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet.
"India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest," PM Modi said.
Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Pope Francis offers prayers for Afghanistan quake victims
Pope Francis said he was praying “for those who have lost their lives and for their families".
“In the last few hours, an earthquake caused victims and enormous damage in Afghanistan. I would like to express my closeness to the injured and those who have been affected by the quake. And, in particular, I pray for those who lost their lives and their families,” Francis said.
I express my sympathy to the injured and those who have been affected by the earthquake in #Afghanistan, and I especially pray for those who have lost their lives and for their families. I hope that with everyone's help the suffering of the people can be alleviated.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 22, 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: The UK's special representative to Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, said the UK was in touch with the UN and was "ready to contribute to the international response". (Source: BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Taliban has asked for international help: Sam Mort from Unicef's Kabul unit
"The de facto authorities [Taliban] reached out early this morning asking the UN family here in Afghanistan to support them in terms of assessing the needs and responding to those affected," Ms Mort said. (Source: BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said on Twitter that the agency would “continue supporting people in need across the country.”
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, a deputy special representative for Afghanistan for the United Nations, wrote on Twitter that the organization was assessing the situation in the aftermath of the earthquake.
@OCHAAfg and @unafghanistan are assessing the needs and responding in the aftermath of the earthquake last night which has taken hundreds of lives. Our condolences to the families of deceased, response is on it's way— Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov (@RamizAlakbarov) June 22, 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: In the Sperah district of Khost Province, northeast of Paktika Province, the earthquake killed at least 40 people and wounded 90 others, Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Khost’s provincial director of information and culture, said by telephone.
Rafiullah Rahel, the head of the health department in Paktika Province, said that 381 people were dead and 205 injured in that province. (Source NY Times)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: 'I myself found 40 dead bodies in Gyan: Local farmer
A local farmer in the village of Gyan said there is no official assistance yet and residents of nearby towns and villages have come to rescue victims. He said he found 40 dead bodies.
Local farmer Alem Wafa to BBC: "There are no official aid workers, but people from neighboring cities and villages came here to rescue people. I arrived this morning, and I - myself - found 40 dead bodies." (BBC)
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Authorities working to support Afghanistan: Pak PM
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering support for the earthquake-hit neighbouring country said relevant authorities are working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.
The PM taking to Twitter said that he was deeply grieved to learn about the earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives.
Deeply grieved to learn about earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives. People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 22, 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: 1,000 killed, 1,500 injured in earthquake: Afghanistan's state-run news agency
Afghanistan's state-run news agency - Bakhtar News Agency - announced the earthquake in the country's east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.
Afghanistan Earthquake Live Updates: Govt will allocate about $11 million in aid: Acting deputy minister
The government will allocate about $11 million in aid, Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, acting deputy minister for the country’s disaster management authority, said, with about $1,000 given to families of the deceased and $500 each to the injured.
Muslim said some villages are totally destroyed. He stated that was awaiting information of the damage to the homes.
Muslim told a news conference that “some villages have been completely destroyed”. Muslim said he was relaying information from rescue officials and was “waiting for the details about the damages to houses.” (Washington Post)