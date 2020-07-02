22 people die of lightning strikes in Bihar, third incident in a week

Twenty-two people died in Bihar on July 2 in fresh incidents of lightning strikes in various parts of the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the 22 people who lost their lives due to lightning strikes on July 2.

An Outlook India report quoting IANS stated that five people died in Patna’s Dulhin Bazaar area alone, while deaths have also been reported from Champaran, Samastipur, Katihar, and Shivhar districts.