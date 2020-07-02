App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

22 people die of lightning strikes in Bihar, third incident in a week

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the 22 people who lost their lives due to lightning strikes on July 2

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twenty-two people died in Bihar on July 2 in fresh incidents of lightning strikes in various parts of the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the 22 people who lost their lives due to lightning strikes on July 2.

An Outlook India report quoting IANS stated that five people died in Patna’s Dulhin Bazaar area alone, while deaths have also been reported from Champaran, Samastipur, Katihar, and Shivhar districts.

Lightning strikes kill 83 in Bihar; PM Narendra Modi condoles death



On July 1, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued an alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the next 48 hours. This is the third instance of people in Bihar dying due to lightning strikes. The first on June 26 saw the death of over 80 persons. Another 11 persons died on June 30.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #Bihar #lightning strike

