Lightning strikes kill 83 in Bihar; PM Narendra Modi condoles death

Thunderstorms and lightning have killed 83 people in Bihar in the last two days, leaving many injured and causing widespread damage to property.

According to a statement put out by the state's disaster management department, the deaths in lightning strikes happened in 23 districts of Bihar, with Gopalganj accounting for the maximum number of casualties at 13.

Deaths have also been reported from: Nawada and Madhubani (eight each); Siwan and Bhagalpur (six each); East Champaran, Darbhanga and Banka (five each); Khagaria and Aurangabad (three each); West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnea, Supaul, Buxar and Kaimur (two each); and Samastipur, Sheohar, Saran, Sitmarhi, Madhepura (one each), it said.

Reports from districts said more than 20 people were injured and admitted to hospital. The lightning has also caused widespread damage to houses and belongings of the residents.



बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं।

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I have got the sad news of the demise of several people due to heavy rain and lightening in some districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The state governments are promptly working on relief operations. I express my condolences to the family of those who have lost their lives in this disaster."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed a payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to next of the kin of each deceased.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that the inclement weather could persist for some more days.

An IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) release said thunderstorms are likely to lash all the 38 districts of the state over the next few days along with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the northern, flood-prone districts, bordering Nepal.

Nitish Kumar appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant; stay indoors as far as possible during bad weather conditions.

He also asked people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard.

With inputs from PTI