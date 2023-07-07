Watch: Nithin Kamath was asked which Indian entrepreneur he’d take on in a fight. His reply

Nithin Kamath at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has cemented his reputation as one of the fittest founders in India today. At 43, is a big advocate of exercising regularly and eating right. Perhaps that is why most guests at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, when asked which two Indian entrepreneurs they would like to see in a cage fight, pitched Kamath as one of the contestants.

Cage fights have become a hotly-discussed topic ever since the idea of one taking place between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg became a real possibility. This happened when Musk, a couple of weeks ago, said he would like to take on Zuckerberg in a cage fight. The Meta founder, who has been training in jiu-jitsu, accepted the challenge and asked Musk to send him the location for the fight.

The two billionaires have since been training for the fight – although chances of it actually happening seem to be slim.

That has not stopped the world from discussing the cage fight at length. At the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla was first asked who he thought would emerge as the winner of the fight. “I don’t know about that, but the more important fight is between Threads and Twitter,” he replied. “I think that will be the determinant of the winner.”

Later on at the sidelines of the same event, Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath was asked who would like to take on in a cage fight. “You mean a physical fight?” he clarified.

Receiving an affirmative response, he was diplomatic but confident in his response: “I mean, I wouldn’t want to fight anyone physically. But if this is about putting the word out there that you should care more about health, then I wouldn’t mind taking on anyone,” he said.

Kamath has earlier spoken about the importance of strength training for Indians. He tweeted: "Strength training is integral to increasing healthspan, and we need more focus on this." Kamath further emphasized that exercise has been proven through extensive research to delay death, prevent cognitive and physical decline, and surpass other interventions in terms of overall health benefits.