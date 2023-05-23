Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says only 50 lakh Indians hit the gym, advocates for strength training

Nithin Kamath has been a big fitness advocate and regularly tweets about it.

Nithin Kamath, the founder of online trading platform Zerodha and a big fitness advocate, recently took to Twitter to emphasize the importance of strength training for Indians. Kamath highlighted with a statistics chart that only about 50 lakhs, or 0.3% of the Indian population, engage in regular gym workouts.

He tweeted: "Strength training is integral to increasing healthspan, and we need more focus on this." Kamath further emphasized that exercise has been proven through extensive research to delay death, prevent cognitive and physical decline, and surpass other interventions in terms of overall health benefits.



Kamath, 43, said the common misconception held by most Indians that strength training is unnecessary as one ages. On the contrary, he explained, "Strength training becomes even more critical as we get older, especially after our 40s. The stronger we are, the more active we can be when we are older." Additionally, he emphasized the importance of strength training for women, as they are more susceptible to bone density loss than men.

Addressing the financial aspect of gym memberships, the billionaire acknowledged that they may not be affordable for everyone. He stated, "You don't need a gym for strength training, but it does help with motivation if you can get there." Kamath suggested alternatives such as yoga or simple free-hand exercise routines that can be done anywhere, with the goal of gradually increasing intensity to build and maintain strength.

Responding to Kamath's remarks, Twitter users expressed concerns about the affordability of gym memberships. One user highlighted the disparity, stating, "The monthly salary of an average Indian is $354, while a good gym membership in India costs between $50 and $100. How is it possible?"

Another user argued that those earning $354 a month do not require gym memberships, as their daily activities already provide sufficient movement. The user further suggested that the number of individuals who truly need gym memberships is significantly higher than the 5 million quoted.

Another Twitter user pointed out that gym membership is not the only way to engage in strength training, stating, "There's a correlation here but not causation." They emphasized that alternative methods can be just as effective.

In response to the discussion, a user highlighted the prevalence of rural areas in India, stating, "Approximately 70% of India's population lives in rural areas where there are no gyms, but their lifestyle requires hard work." They argued that the effective membership rate is closer to 3-4%, indicating a significant gap between gym availability and the overall population.

Kamath also found it heartening to witness the emergence of outdoor fitness spaces in public parks, as they provide an alternative for individuals who are intimidated by traditional gyms or cannot afford memberships. Kamath expressed his optimism sharing one such park gym from Bengaluru, stating, "There is no better way to seed the idea of exercising among people."