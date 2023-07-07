Billionaire Vinod Khosla on Musk-Zuckerberg fight: ‘The more important fight is between…’

Vinod Khosla speaks at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla has no idea who will win the highly-anticipated cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but the more important fight, according to him, will play out between Twitter and Threads.

Speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave via video conference from the Silicon Valley, Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Khosla Ventures, said that whoever wins the showdown between Twitter and Threads will be the real winner of the Musk-Zuckerberg fight.

Mark Zuckerberg owned Meta on July 5 launched Threads, a social media app in direct competition with Elon Musk’s Twitter. The app, billed as the text version of Meta's photo-sharing platform Instagram, arrives at a time when many are looking for Twitter alternatives to escape Elon Musk's raucous oversight of the platform since acquiring it last year for $44 billion.

The Twitter vs Threads rivalry also comes at a time when the owners of both social media platforms are preparing for a cage fight – which may or may not pan out, but is clear indication of the competition between the two billionaires.

At the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, Vinod Khosla was asked which social media mogul, according to him, would win the cage fight.

“I don’t know about that, but the more important fight is between Threads and Twitter,” he replied. “I think that will be the determinant of the winner.”



Khosla was then asked if he had joined Threads or planned to quit Twitter. “I’m not going to leave Twitter but I will probably join Threads too,” he replied, adding that he wanted to be active on both platforms.

“They are great learning platforms for me. I learn a lot from those threads,” the venture capitalist added.

Vinod Khosla currently has over half a million followers on Twitter. He was the first venture capitalist investor in OpenAI when it switched from a nonprofit to a private enterprise in 2019.