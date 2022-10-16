English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Whale just within inches of father-son on fishing boat

    Footage of the whale sighting off Jersey shore in the US left social media users astonished.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 16, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video shared on Instagram by Zach Piller)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video shared on Instagram by Zach Piller)


    A whale leapt out of the water and hit a boat off the US coastal region Jersey Shore this week, making for moment of a lifetime for the vessel's occupants.

    The boat belonged to a father-son duo on a fishing trip, NBC News reported. The son, Zach Piller, managed to the get the entire scene on video and shared it on his Instagram profile.

    The clip began with fervent activity in the water. Suddenly a shoal of fish came out came out the water, followed by a whale's massive head. It struck the side of their boat before going back into the water.

    "I got that on video!", a stunned Piller shouted, joking with his father about how he managed to hold his fishing rod throughout the commotion.

    Warning: The video below contains coarse language

    Close

    Related stories

     



     

     

     


    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Zach Piller (@zachpiller18)

    The video drew astonished reactions from Instagram users.

    "I would’ve needed a new heart and pants," one user joked.

    "Pops focused on catching that fish," another comment read.

    "This is going to blow up," a third user wrote.

    For experts too, this was a novel occurrence.

    Zoologist Eric Otjen told NBC it was common for humpback whales to feed on small fish close to the shore but not for them to be that near a boat

    "You probably have a better chance of winning the lottery (than a whale sighting so close)," he said. "It popped up where it popped up.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #marine life #US news #videos #Whale
    first published: Oct 16, 2022 01:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.