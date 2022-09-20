English
    Watch: Uttar Pradesh kabaddi players served food laid out on toilet floor

    As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the regional sports officer of Saharanpur and blacklisted the contractor tasked with preparing and providing food to the players.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    Screengrab from the video show food being laid out on the toilet floor.

    Screengrab from the video show food being laid out on the toilet floor.


    A video of Uttar Pradesh kabaddi players being served food in a toilet has led to a massive outrage on social media. The now-viral video was shot recently during an Under-17 state level kabaddi tournament for girls at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium  in Saharanpur.

    The clip shows the players serving themselves rice and vegetable from containers kept on the floor near a row of urinals in a toilet. There were also puris kept on a piece of torn paper on the floor, right next to the urinals.

    According to a report in Indian Express, the Uttar Pradesh government on  Tuesday suspended the regional sports officer of Saharanpur and blacklisted the contractor tasked with preparing and providing food to the kabaddi players.

    Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (sports), told the publication that the government has suspended Animesh Saxena, regional sports officer of Saharanpur, with immediate effect. He added that District magistrate, Saharanpur, Akhilesh Singh, has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry of the matter and submit a report.

    Meanwhile, NDTV quoted Saxena as saying "Because it was raining, we made arrangements for food in the swimming pool area. The food was kept in the changing room next to the swimming pool. Some construction work is being done in the stadium and there was no other place to keep the food because of the rain."

    Read more: 'Disgraceful': West Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy | Watch

    Reacting to the video, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called for strong action. “Such a shame!” she tweeted. “Can’t provide basic facilities to our sportspersons but expect them to win medals for the state/nation.”

    Congress's official Twitter handle posted in Hindi, "The BJP can spend crores on various campaigns, but does not have money to make proper arrangements for players."

    Read more: After own professional league, Kabaddi now has its own content platform offering new tournaments
    Tags: #kabaddi #toilet #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 05:38 pm
