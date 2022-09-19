'Disgraceful': West Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy | Watch

Sunil Chhetri is the captain of both the Indian national football team and Bengaluru FC which scripted history on Sunday after clinching Durand Cup 2022 trophy at the finals as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
But, the feat, Chettri's accomplishments and the star footballer himself was pushed aside by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan Iyer -- for a photograph.A video of the incident that happened during the post-match presentation has gone went viral on social media with users calling Iyer's gesture "high-handed" and "disgraceful".
Ladies & gentlemen, bringing you Shri La. Ganeshan, honorable Governor of West Bengal. #DurandCup
The high-headedness is audacious. Not expected of a respectable figure, @LaGanesan. A public apology surely won't be too much to ask for. #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aEq4Yq6a6R— Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) September 18, 2022
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra condemned the incident and wrote, “Disgraceful."
Disgraceful https://t.co/Tus6U5mKfA— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2022
thats just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!
— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 19, 2022
Social media users also pointed out that the West Bengal Governor was not the only one who was eager to not let anyone get between them and the cameras. Aroop Biswas, the state minister for sports, was also seen shoving a player aside for a better frame.
The incidents also made several social media users suggest players do to politicians what Australia's Ricky Ponting had done to then BCCI president and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Congratulations to Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/DmC6xL5ClO— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 19, 2022
Reminds me of this incident when Australia showed Indian Politician his right place.
This incident was the turning point in Indian Cricket to ensure PLAYERS gets all the attention & not POLITICIANS, during Trophy Ceremony.
Somebody needs to teach same lesson in Indian Football. pic.twitter.com/SugUPoUQuo— Nexter (@Nexter21) September 19, 2022