Watch: Mumbai Police's video for its 'Nirbhaya Squad', directed by Rohit Shetty

Mumbai news: Women in the city can also dial 103 to seek help from the police. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @MumbaiPolice)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has directed a special video for "Nirbhaya Squad", a new division started by the Mumbai Police to check incidents of harassment of women in the city.

The two-minute video, voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was launched by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

The video highlights the function of "Nirbhaya Squad", a dedicated squad consisting of women officials. The informative short video shows women, who feel unsafe, dialing the helpline number '103' in times of crisis.

The video also uses the track of Sooryavanshi, which was the latest film in Shetty’s cop universe.

The video was shared widely by several Bollywood personalities, including Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, as well as actors Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor.

"'Nirbhaya Squad' a great initiative by @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice for women's safety. In case of an emergency or to report any women related crimes, dial 103, a dedicated helpline number," Bachchan wrote.

The squad has been named after the 23-year-old woman, called “Nirbhaya”, who died after being gangraped in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012

The members of the "Nirbhaya Squad" have been tasked with maintaining strict vigil in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and malls to ensure safety and security of women.