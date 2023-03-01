Watch: Model walks down runway in flames at Paris Fashion Week

It’s redefining hot off the runway. A model walked down the ramp at Paris Fashion Week in a flaming outfit for luxury brand Heliot Emil.

The all-black outfit ablaze with a controlled fire arguably grabbed the most eyeballs at Heliot Emil’s Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2023 show on Tuesday.

Footage shared by the brand on Instagram shows the model in a hooded jacket, oversized trousers and chunky boots, face obscured by a veil-like accessory. The look was completed with flames coming off the model’s back.

Staff was also seen holding fire extinguishers as the model made their way down the runway.



This stunt is the latest in a line of gimmicks that brands have deployed to grab attention, especially after the viral success of Bella Hadid’s spray-painted dress last year.

“After the Coperni show with Bella Hadid’s spray on dress, we have seen a surge of gimmicks hits the fashion scene to gain eyes, attention, and vitality,” fashion blogger Hunter Shires told the New York Post. “Sunnei, this Milan season, had models walk the runway to then trust fall onto the crowd. It is a bit ‘tired’ at this point as brands are relying onto social media for buzz/clicks and sales.”

Heliot Emil, run by brothers Julius Juul and Victor Juul from Denmark, is best known for its unisex fashion.