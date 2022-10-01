Watch: Bella Hadid’s white dress was spray-painted live on the runway in Paris

Bella Hadid for Coperni at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid took Paris Fashion Week by storm when she had a white slip dress spray-painted onto her body. The 25-year-old model turned heads at the Coperni fashion show on Friday when she walked onto the runway in white underwear and left with a ‘magical’ white dress.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the dress was spray-painted onto her body using Fabrican, a material in a can that solidifies into fabric on contact with air.



Bella Hadid closing Coperni ss23! They "made" a dress live on the runway! pic.twitter.com/14a6yESX3A

— linda (@itgirlenergy) September 30, 2022

Videos from the Coperni Spring 2023 show that have gone massively viral online show how Bella Hadid entered the runway in white innerwear and a pair of heels before designers started spray-painting the dress. Four artists worked for a few minutes to create an off-shoulder dress with a high slit.

Hadid stood still as the fabric took shape into a dress. She then walked the ramp in her spray-painted dress once it was complete.

The moment has been watched millions of times on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.