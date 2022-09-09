Watch: He bragged about GlaxoSmithKline job, was fired for racist and homophobic rant on plane

Screengrabs from video tweeted by @Imposter_Edits

A chemical engineer who bragged about his job at GlaxoSmithKline while being kicked off a plane for his racist and homophobic ranting has now been fired by the pharmaceutical giant.

In viral footage posted to Reddit and Twitter, the man – who identified himself as a chemical engineer working for GlaxoSmithKline – was seen shouting racist and homophobic slurs at crew and other passengers aboard an American Airlines flight, reports The Independent.

The video was filmed by another passenger on the flight from Philadelphia to Dallas, who told Business Insider that the man was being kicked off for acting inappropriately towards a woman seated next to him. He was a “little intoxicated,” according to the person filming the video.



When asked to leave the plane, the chemical engineer had a veritable meltdown during which he yelled at others while looking for his bag.

“Obviously I'm a white male that picked a black bag because I'm racist,” the man said. “It's a better bag than most of you all can afford,” he added. He continued ranting for a good few minutes, most of his remarks too distasteful to reproduce here.

The man also bragged about his job at GlaxoSmithKline, calling it “one of the best f***ing companies in the world.”

The person who posted the video to Reddit also claimed that the man used the N-word several times, and that the American Airlines crew handled the situation politely and firmly.

Earlier this week, GlaxoSmithKline said their former employee’s behaviour was “reprehensible.”

“On Wednesday, GSK was notified of an incident involving an employee on a flight to Dallas. We immediately conducted an investigation and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK,” the pharmaceutical giant tweeted, adding: “The person’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect our company culture.”



GlaxoSmithKline is a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in London.