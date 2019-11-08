VVS Laxman's tweet gets people talking about this 'inspiring' tea seller from Kanpur

A social media post shared by former cricketer VVS Laxman about an “inspiring” tea seller, on November 6, has turned the nondescript man into an Internet sensation overnight.

Until a few days ago, only a handful of people knew about how Mohammad Mahboob Malik spends most of his income in educating underprivileged children.

For years, the humble tea seller has been investing 80 percent of his income on educating 40 needy kids, by running a school for poor children in Sharda Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.



Mohammad Mahboob Malik, a tea seller from Kanpur takes care of education for

40 children. He has a small tea shop and spends 80% of his income on the education of these children. What an inspiration ! pic.twitter.com/H1FTxeYuz7

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2019



However, it seems that the 45-year-old cricketer’s tweet ensured that the Kanpur tea seller no longer lives in the shadows. Sharing a picture of Malik making tea at his small establishment, VVS Laxman wrote:For all the fair reasons, the post went viral in no time, garnering more than 27,000 likes and as many as 3,000 retweets. The comments section of the Twitter post was filled with praises for the 29-year-old tea seller and gratitude for Laxman, who shared the “inspiring story”.

Malik started the school in 2015, where he reportedly provides free education and buys the uniforms, stationery, and other paraphernalia required by the 40 pupils.