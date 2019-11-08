App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VVS Laxman's tweet gets people talking about this 'inspiring' tea seller from Kanpur

Laxman's 'very very special' post went viral in no time, garnering more than 27,000 likes and as many as 3,000 retweets.

Jagyaseni Biswas

A social media post shared by former cricketer VVS Laxman about an “inspiring” tea seller, on November 6, has turned the nondescript man into an Internet sensation overnight.

Until a few days ago, only a handful of people knew about how Mohammad Mahboob Malik spends most of his income in educating underprivileged children.

For years, the humble tea seller has been investing 80 percent of his income on educating 40 needy kids, by running a school for poor children in Sharda Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

However, it seems that the 45-year-old cricketer’s tweet ensured that the Kanpur tea seller no longer lives in the shadows. Sharing a picture of Malik making tea at his small establishment, VVS Laxman wrote:

For all the fair reasons, the post went viral in no time, garnering more than 27,000 likes and as many as 3,000 retweets. The comments section of the Twitter post was filled with praises for the 29-year-old tea seller and gratitude for Laxman, who shared the “inspiring story”.






Malik started the school in 2015, where he reportedly provides free education and buys the uniforms, stationery, and other paraphernalia required by the 40 pupils.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Malik grew up in abject poverty and couldn’t complete his education. This pushed him to make sure that other underprivileged children, who wish to educate themselves, are not denied a chance, just because of financial concerns. An NGO named ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam Foundation’, now helps him run the school.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #trends #Twitter #VVS Laxman

