Dubai sheikh’s 46-feet Hummer towers over other vehicles in jaw-dropping video

The Hummer H1 X3, photographed next to the regular Hummer H1 (Image credit: @shhamadbinhamdan/Instagram)

An old video of a Dubai billionaire’s giant Hummer towering over regular-sized vehicles on the road is going viral again. Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as the ‘Rainbow sheikh of Dubai’, is an automobile enthusiast who has put part of his wealth towards building a truly impressive fleet of cars. One vehicle in his collection is an oversized Hummer H1 that is three times the size of the regular model.

According to Motorious, the sheikh’s Hummer H1 X3, as it is called, measures about 46 feet long, 21.6 feet tall and 19 feet wide. It was specially commissioned by Sheikh Hamad, who is a member of the Emirati royal family and has a personal net worth of over US$20 billion.

A video that has resurfaced on Twitter shows the giant Hummer in all its glory, dwarfing other vehicles on the road. Take a look:



Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable [read more: https://t.co/LlohQguhTM]pic.twitter.com/uV1Z4juHKx

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2023

The video is viral with more than 18 million views on the microblogging platform, where many have been left stunned by the sheer scale of the vehicle.

While the exterior is a scaled-up version of the Hummer H1, the vehicle’s interior actually resembles a small house and is spread out over two floors. The vehicle apparently houses a living room and toilet as well as the steering cabin on the second floor.

Sheikh Hamad: the car-obsessed royal

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is well-known for his love for cars – he has around 3,000 vehicles in his personal collection, according to some reports.

Sheikh Hamad even got his nickname – the Rainbow sheikh – because he once commissioned an entire fleet of Mercedes S-class in every colour of the rainbow.

The sheikh appears to be partial towards quirky and oversized vehicles. Among his car museums is one museum for off-road vehicles in Sharjah, where the cars on display include the giant Hummer H1, the world’s largest running Jeep, the world’s biggest SUV and more.

The Emirati royal also holds a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of 4x4 vehicles at 718.