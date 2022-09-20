Viral: The man who owes his love story to Bengaluru traffic

Rank 10 | In 2021 Bengaluru, India, recorded congestion level of 48 percent. | Time lost per year: 110 hours. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru’s traffic jams may be inconvenient and exhausting for commuters, but one incident proves that something good can come out of them. Reddit user ‘MaskedManiac92’ related the tale of how his love story started because of the city’s infamous traffic. His post has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter.

The Reddit user said that he met his wife near Sony World Signal and they became friends. One day, he was dropping her home when they got stuck in traffic which was caused by the under-construction Ejipura flyover.

Annoyed and hungry, they diverted from the choked route and went to grab a meal together. That was the start of their love story.

But while this in itself makes for a short and sweet read, the Reddit user ended his tale with a twist that is typical of Bengaluru. He revealed that the whole thing happened five years into. In the intervening years, the couple dated and got married – but the flyover still remains incomplete to this day.

“I've dated her for 3 years since then and been married for 2 years, but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction,” the Bengaluru resident wrote on Twitter.

A screenshot of his Reddit comment was shared on Twitter, where it has amused thousands of people.

“I completed my first ever internship in Bangalore, did the remaining 2 years of undergrad, worked for 2 years at a firm whose office was near by Sony Signal, left the company and Bangalore and worked for 2 more years but that damned flyover is still under construction,” one person remarked.

“If it had been Silk Board, you’d have dated, fallen in love and got married and still be stuck at the same place,” another joked.

“Bangalore traffic is a blessing, you just don't realize it,” a third quipped.

According to the Deccan Herald, construction work at the 2.5 km-long flyover was supposed to have been completed by November 2019. The flyover, which was supposed to connect Sony World Junction to Kendriya Sadan, remains incomplete and has become a dumping ground for garbage.