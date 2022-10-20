English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral: Bengaluru man’s ‘provide evidence’ challenge to police backfires spectacularly

    A Twitter user was left red-faced after challenging Bengaluru Traffic Police to provide proof of his traffic violation.

    Sanya Jain
    October 20, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST
    Image credit: @blrcitytraffic/Twitter

    Image credit: @blrcitytraffic/Twitter


    A Twitter user was left red-faced after challenging Bengaluru Traffic Police to provide proof of his traffic violation – only to have them deliver damning evidence within minutes.

    The user, who goes by the name Felix Raj, was issued a challan for not wearing a helmet. He decided to challenge the fine – but his stunt backfired when Bengaluru Traffic Police shared a CCTV image of him riding a scooter without a helmet.

    It all unfolded when Raj shared a picture of the challan he received on Twitter. “Hello @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice there is no proper evidence of me not wearing helmet. Please provide proper image or remove the case. Same thing happened before but I paid fine just to clear. I can’t take fine once again,” he wrote in his now-deleted post.

    The official Twitter account of Bengaluru Traffic Police simply responded with a picture of him riding his scooter near Ullasappa Junction without a helmet.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bengaluru Traffic Police’s response has gone viral on the microblogging platform, racking up more than 3,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.
    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru traffic police #helmet
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.