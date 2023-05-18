US ambassador Eric Garcetti takes Mahindra EV for a spin with Anand Mahindra

US ambassador Eric Garcetti drives a Mahindra EV with Anand Mahindra in the passenger seat (Image credit: @USAmbIndia/Twitter)

The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, met industrialist Anand Mahindra in Mumbai on Wednesday. Garcetti took a Mahindra Electric SUV for a spin in South Mumbai with the chairman of Mahindra Group in the passenger seat.

“The future is electric,” wrote the newly-appointed US ambassador to India. “I was thrilled to ride across south Mumbai in this Mahindra EV, which includes parts manufactured in the United States.”

Garcetti thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing his views on how US-India business cooperation can enable the transition to clean mobility.

Anand Mahindra, 68, responded saying it was a pleasure to meet Garcetti and learn that he studied Hindi and Indian Culture as an undergraduate at Columbia. “I was delighted to learn that you studied Hindi & Indian Culture while an undergraduate at Columbia. And equally pleased to hear that you’re a Jazz pianist. The next time we meet, I will expect you to belt out some Hindi songs on the piano! (And keep driving our electric cars as well!)” he wrote.



A pleasure to meet you Eric. @USAmbIndia I was delighted to learn that you studied Hindi & Indian Culture while an undergraduate at Columbia. And equally pleased to hear that you’re a Jazz pianist. The next time we meet, I will expect you to belt out some Hindi songs on the… https://t.co/rW2ajQqNVw

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 18, 2023

Eric Garcetti’s ongoing trip to Mumbai has been packed with high-profile engagements . The diplomat earlier met superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat, held a meeting with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani to explore avenues for more US-India economic cooperation, discussed US-India partnership with Uday Kotak, and played cricket with Mithali Raj.

He also made time to catch the sunrise at the Gateway of India and grab a bite at the iconic Irani café Kyani & Co.