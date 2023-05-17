US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's India visit: Engagements with Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan, captured in Photos: See pics

1/14 Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States to India Eric Garcetti on May 17 met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai. The official handle of US Ambassador Eric Garcetti tweeted on May 17 morning: “Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance’s innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation.” (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

2/14 Garcetti also visited the recently launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on May 16. He shared the pictures of him meeting the cast of the iconic Broadway classic 'The Sound of Music.' (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

3/14 He also learnt about India's rich textile heritage at India in Fashion exhibit at the NMACC. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

4/14 Eric Garcetti on May 16 met Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai, and discussed Hindi cinema and its huge cultural impact across the globe. Garcetti took to Twitter to share about his visit to King Khan's mansion. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

5/14 Garcetti also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 16 and discussed the strategic priorities of business, climate action, and women's workplace inclusion. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

6/14 He also visited Mahatma Gandhi's home in Mumbai, Mani Bhavan, and signed the guest book, which was signed by Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott King during their visit in 1959, (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

7/14 Garcetti was seen enjoying IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 15. Defending champion Gujarat confirmed a playoff spot and was assured of a top-two finish after the regular season. Top-two offers a shorter route to the final. Meanwhile, Hyderabad was knocked out of the playoffs race. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

8/14 During his first visit to Gujarat, Eric Garcetti paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on May 15. Garcetti took to his social media account to share about his meeting with Gujarat CM: "Thank you @CMOGuj for a warm welcome to Gujarat! I look forward to advancing the #USIndia partnership including in areas such as bilateral trade, women’s economic empowerment, and a net zero carbon economy. #USIndiaTogether can achieve so much more." (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

9/14 Eric Garcetti, on May 15, also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. The Ashram, also known as the Gandhi Ashram, is located in the Sabarmati suburb of Ahmedabad and has been a witness to many important historical events. Eric Garcetti on May 15 said India is embodying the dreams of the world today. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

10/14 The relationship between India and the United States is based on a common desire to have stronger economies and a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and the two countries stand together wherever it is challenged, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on May 15. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

11/14 The two countries are an important part of a mutual strategy to protect the Indo-Pacific region and keep people safe, he said. Garcetti also said the two countries will deepen defence ties and work to develop things together in sectors like space and technology. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

12/14 Earlier on May 11, Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter @USAmbIndia)

13/14 Garcetti was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March this year. Earlier the Senate confirmed his appointment as the next US ambassador to India. The US Embassy in India had been without an ambassador since January 2021, which is the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post remained vacant. (Image: Twitter @VP)