Urban Dictionary definition of your name is...

Several brands, such as Zomato, too hopped on to the Urban Dictionary trend, with timely posts sharing their thoughts with their followers.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
Urban Dictionary was founded by in 1999 by Aaron Peckham.

Urban Dictionary was founded by in 1999 by Aaron Peckham.


The latest trend to have struck social media is linked to Urban Dictionary, the crowdsourced online dictionary where one goes to to check Gen Z terms. Chances are that in the last couple of days, we’ve seen friends on Instagram sharing screenshots of the Urban Dictionary meaning of their names.

Thousands of people are looking up the meaning of their names on Urban Dictionary and sharing the answers on Instagram under the tag “Show us ur name in Urban Dictionary (sic)”.

Several brands too hopped on to the trend, with timely posts sharing their thoughts with their followers. All that Netflix India did was share a popular scene from TV series “Breaking Bad”. “The entire world to Urban Dictionary right now,” the streaming platform said on Twitter.

Food delivery giant Zomato looked up its name and shared the meaning on Instagram.








In a cheeky post, Tinder India said it is “now looking for someone who hasn’t shared the Urban Dictionary meaning of their name”.







Urban Dictionary was founded by in 1999 by Aaron Peckham. Earlier this year, the platform updated its public content guidelines, and detailed content guidelines “to clarify what’s okay on Urban Dictionary”.

“Generally, a definition that describes an offensive or violent term is okay, but a definition that endorses or promotes an offensive or violent term is not okay,” the website said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Urban Dictionary #Zomato
first published: Nov 24, 2021 02:29 pm

