you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump met 'Prince of Whales' in UK; any guesses who that is?

Thousands of social media users began poking fun at Trump's blunder, making ‘Prince of Whales’ a trending topic in the United Kingdom.

Jagyaseni Biswas
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Weeks after United States President Donald Trump had invoked a gaffe parade on social media for “fist-bumping” the British Queen, he referred to Prince Charles as the “Prince of Whales”.

He took Prince Charles’ name on Twitter while referring to the number of world leaders he had met during his recent visit to Europe.

The 72-year-old was boasting on Thursday about meeting the members of the British royal family during his visit when he went terribly wrong with the royal titles.

Instead of addressing Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales, he said he was the Prince of “Whales” instead.

Trump tweeted: “I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day. I just met with the Queen of England (UK), the Prince of Whales, the PM of the United Kingdom, the PM of Ireland, the President of France, and the President of Poland.”

0_News-Req-Twitters-Prince-of-Whales-jokes

Though the US President deleted the tweet shortly after and wrote the post again sans the spelling error, netizens had already noted the mistake in the 20 minutes the post was up on Twitter.

Thousands of social media users began poking fun at Trump's blunder, making “Prince of Whales” a trending topic in the United Kingdom.

The funniest response came from WalesOnline; the page immediately changed its Twitter name to ‘Whales Online’ and also added a whale emoji.

0_News-Req-Twitters-Prince-of-Whales-jokes (1)


Even the Royal Albert Hall introduced a few temporary changes to their Prince of Wales room; all the portraits and works of art adorning the room were replaced with pictures of whales.


One person even pointed out that someone should laud Trump for highlighting that the Queen of England is from the UK. “Can we PLEASE stop mocking his illiteracy for writing Prince of Whales and THANK his thoughtful parentheses for teaching us all that the Queen of England is from the U.K.?”







First Published on Jun 14, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Prince Charles #Twitter Trends #US President Donald Trump

