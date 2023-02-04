English
    Ultimate guide to Madrid, Spain

    Besides the great food, art, and shopping, Madrid’s real USP is the infectious energy of its streets.

    Pallavi Aiyar
    February 04, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
    The Crystal Palace in Buen Retiro Park, Madrid. (Photo: Jo Kassis via Pexels)

    When you think of the great capitals of Europe, Paris, Berlin, Rome come to mind. But for the in-the-know traveller, it’s time to update this mental map by giving Madrid - long regarded as somewhat of a second fiddle to the Gaudi-glamour of Barcelona, even within Spain- pride of place on it.

    Madrid was a provincial backwater, with less than an ideal climate, when it was unexpectedly picked in 1561 by Philip II of Spain, as the permanent location of what had until then been an itinerant court. It was a decision that puzzled many. Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor and father of Philip II, reportedly said, “If you wish to preserve your kingdom, then you should keep Toledo as its capital; if you wish to expand it, make Lisbon the capital; and if you wish to lose the kingdom, choose Madrid.”

    The quote is probably an example of an early urban myth, but Madrid’s reputation as somewhat unsophisticated and stuffy stuck for centuries, with tourists often bypassing it for the sunlit charms of the white villages of Andalusia, or the azure waters of the Costa Brava, off Catalonia.

    I have been visiting the capital city since 2004, with my then-Spanish boyfriend, now-husband. To say that Madrid has changed since then would be akin to describing the Pope as religious: an understatement.