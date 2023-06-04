New Zealand’s Queenstown: 6 must-dos for the mildly adventurous

Queenstown, New Zealand. (Photo: James Pere via Unsplash)

In the shadow of the Southern Alps, New Zealand’s vast South Island is a rugged landmass of glassy alpine lakes, vast forest, and deep river valleys. Depending on the season, the ethereal landscape is defined by its pastoral plains or top-class ski fields. Lofty peaks, expansive glaciers, national parks and braided rivers offer hundreds of activities in the outdoors.

Queenstown, New Zealand. (Photo: Malavika Bhattacharya)

With access to all these natural treasures, it’s little wonder that Queenstown earned the moniker of ‘New Zealand’s adventure capital’. In the lap of the lofty Remarkables and on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, the town is a base for adventure sports.

Many rivers wind through the region, including the Shotover, the Kawarau, and the Dart River, offering plenty of opportunities for rafting and jet boating. In the winter, the region’s four ski fields are abuzz with skiers and snowboarders. Commercial bungee jumping began here with the legendary AJ Hackett bungee on Kawarau Bridge. For the ultimate thrills, Queenstown also offers some of the best skydiving opportunities.

There’s always a buzz in this little town, with outdoor enthusiasts busily gearing up and heading off in search of the next adrenalin rush.

Even if you’re not the type to jump off anything or indulge in hardcore adventure, Queenstown is an idyllic spot to unwind with fantastic views, great dining and pampering options. The town centre is a buzzy spot with little shops, cafés, and gear rental stores, making for an ideal walkabout.

Walk by the lake, indulge your outdoorsy side on the water, go on day trip to take in the stunning views, and relax with some pampering and a good meal at the end of a long day. Here’s the must-do list for the mildly adventurous.

Take a jet boat out on the lake

With high-speed upstream navigation and wild 360-degree spins, the motorised jetboat is a great way to get out on the water. The K-Jet boat ride across Lake Wakatipu, the Kawarau and Shotover Rivers is a thrilling experience with little effort on your part. The boat departs from the pier at Marine Parade, and winds for an hour along 43 km of stunning scenery. The high-powered boat skims, speeds, and turns 360-degree loops on the surface, spraying you with water. The landscape varies from the calm waters of the lake cradled in the lap of snowy peaks, to the meandering waterways of the Kawarau lined with overhanging willow trees, to the broader channels of the Shotover, flanked by high cliffs.

COST: A 60-minute K-Jet ride starts at NZ$109, visit www.kjet.co.nz

Try a world-famous burger at Fergburger

Mile-long queues snake up to an unassuming burger joint on Queenstown’s main street. The single-outlet Fergburger has made an iconic imprint in the burger-eating market the world over. There’s always a large, hungry crowd gathered outside the famous burger shop. So much so, that due to heavy demand, they remain until midnight, making it your go-to spot for late night bites. The menu features 20 different kinds of burgers, with options such as blue cheese, cheddar, brie and swiss cheese, and a gluten free bun. Unique creations include the falafel burger, tofu burger and cod fish burger, while the New Zealand lamb and Bombay Chicken burgers are crowd favourites. “Ferg’s”, as it is popularly known, attributes its popularity to the fresh ingredients and daily-baked fresh buns it uses.

COST: Burgers start at NZ$14, visit fergburger.com

Enjoy an innovative meal at Rata

Formerly run by chef of Master Chef fame Josh Emett, Rata remains an elegant spot to sample some of New Zealand’s best produce. The warm, wood-lined spot is a laidback space perfect for a special evening out. Both locals and tourists frequent the restaurant for its eclectic menu. The food showcases the best of New Zealand, featuring salmon from Marlborough, artisanal NZ-made cheeses, preserves and plums from Otago. Flavours and presentation go hand in hand, reflecting classic NZ tastes and style. Menus are seasonal and change as per locally available produce, keeping things fresh and interesting.

COST: A meal for two could cost approximately NZ $200, visit ratadining.co.nz

Take a day trip to Milford Sound

Queenstown, New Zealand. (Photo: Malavika Bhattacharya)

A beautiful fjord on the South Island’s west coast, the winding stretch of water is set deep within the wilderness of the Fjordland National Park. Dominated by the 1692-metre Mitre Peak, the 16-kilometre fjord is flanked by lofty cliffs and dense forest, its waters a diverse habitat for marine life. The dramatic landscape makes it one of New Zealand’s most popular tourist spots, and many cruises and tours operate in the region. The more intrepid can rent a kayak and explore the waterways, or hike through marked trails in the national park.

COST: Day trips with RealNZ start at NZ$119, and include coach transfers plus cruises on the water, visit www.realnz.com

Explore Glenorchy on an inflatable canoe

'Funyaking' in Glenorchy. (Photo: Malavika Bhattacharya)

Just 45-minutes west of Queenstown, Glenorchy offers access to wide open meadows and beech forests, the Dart River and Mt Aspiring National Park.

At the northern head of Lake Wakatipu, the picturesque town sits framed by magnificent peaks and waterways. Large parts of the Lord of the Rings were filmed here, and it’s easy to see why. The varied landscapes are pristine and awe-inspiring, providing the setting for Lothlorien and the Misty Mountains in the iconic film trilogy. Adventure enthusiasts can navigate the Dart River on inflatable canoes, hike the many trails, or explore the river flats on horseback. A fun full-day activity involves circumnavigating Mount Alfred by ‘funyak.’ Row inflatable canoes down narrow streams flanked by towering peaks and listen to stories of Maori legend.

COST: A full-day experience with Dart River Adventures costs NZ $399 per adult, and includes transfers from Queenstown and all equipment including wetsuits, visit www.dartriver.co.nz

Indulge in some pampering at Onsen hot pools

A tiring day spent hiking, rafting, skiing, or simply exploring the town, calls for some pampering and relaxation. The natural spring waters of the Onsen Hot Pools guarantee just that. Set high on a cliff, overlooking the winding Shotover River through a retractable glass frontage, the heated private pools are situated in cedar-wood lined rooms. Each pool accommodates up to four, and you can choose from a range of settings to adjust the flow and temperature of the water. Pure spring water, grand views and complete privacy make this a most romantic way to spend an evening.

COST: Starts at NZ $87 for one person, visit www.onsen.co.nz

GETTING THERE

Fly into Auckland, NZ from major Indian cities. The shortest route takes around 16 hours and includes a stopover in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, or Sydney. From Auckland, flights to Queenstown take approximately two hours.