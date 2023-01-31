English
    Economic Survey 2023: Revival in tourism sector, but foreign arrivals below pre-Covid level

    Economic Survey 2023: India's G20 presidency is a chance for the travel and tourism industry to promote the country as a major tourism destination

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
    A traveller at an airport. (Image: Representative AFP)

    The tourism sector is showing signs of revival after two years of Covid-induced challenges, the Economic Survey 2023, which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said.

    Foreign tourist arrivals in FY23 grew month-on-month with the resumption of international flights and the easing of Covid-19 regulations.

    "The post-pandemic scenario of global tourism is gradually converging to the pre-pandemic one. With travel restrictions and health concerns subsiding, tourism has become a vital driver of a strong upswing in contact-intensive activity," the survey said.

    Recovery in the tourism sector