Barbiecore is not surprising. We love pink in nature, too

Scientists are still figuring out why Lake Hillier in Western Australia looks bright pink from the air and pale pink up close. The most plausible theories put it down to the presence of a pink bacteria called halobacteria, coupled with the high saline content of the water. (Photo courtesy Tourism Australia)

Pink is the oldest pigment in the World, dating back 1.1 billion years, say researchers at Australian National University who found hints of bright pink in rocks deep beneath the African Sahara Desert. Ancient civilizations such as Mohenjo-daro mastered the art of dying clothes pink by using the roots of the Indian madder plant (manijstha). Interestingly, pink was once considered a masculine colour - an intimidating hue from the same family as fiery red. It wasn’t until the 1940s that pink became a symbol of femininity. Today, ‘Barbiecore’, represented by pink, is splashed across international runways. But the trend is more than a hue; it’s a mood-lifter, a stress-buster, a visual escape to all things bright and beautiful. We show you where you can find a Barbie World that’s absolutely fantastic, sans the plastic! From bubble-gum pink lakes to fuchsia fish, nature has it all. Follow our guide…

1) The sky is pink

Bright yellow canaries flitting across a deep pink sky is what you get to witness in the Canary Islands, Spain. The scene looks like something out of a fantasy painting. But you can experience the surreal in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands. Choose from a white-sand or a black-sand beach, spread out your beach-towel, and get ready to click transition shots that capture the entire sunset.

Watch as the sky goes from sunny yellow to orange, baby pink to purple, and more. Such sunsets are more likely to appear on volcanic islands such as Tenerife, where the unique volcanic dust scatters in the air. At sunset, the angle of the sun, coupled with the fact that red light travels farther than blue, gives the sky a pink hue. Watch as the golden sun reflects on the waters, setting it ablaze, only to eventually dip into the horizon beyond.

Such sunsets are more likely to appear on volcanic islands such as Tenerife, where the unique volcanic dust scatters in the air. (Photo: Pierre Lombard via Pexels)

2) A rose by any other name

Crystal-clear waters, powder-white sands and swaying green palms, define the Maldives. The island-nation consists of 1,200-odd islands, scattered across 500 miles of the Indian Ocean. And the real action lies beneath those many miles. Dive into the azure waters and you’ll find bright yellow clownfish (nemo), dolphins, whale sharks, squid, and more.

Recently, a hot-pink-headed fish has been discovered in these waters. An international expedition explored the mesophotic zone (about 100-500 feet below the ocean's surface), which was previously uncharted. The result: scientists found that a known fish variety - Cirrhilabrus rubrisquamis - actually consists of two distinct types of fish. The newly discovered species comes painted in pink. It reminded the scientists of the national flower of Maldives, the pink rose, called ‘finifenmaa’ in the local Dhivehi language. And so the fish was christened - Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa.

Hot-pink-headed Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa (Photo taken underwater off Rasdhoo Atoll in the Maldives, by AR Emery and R Winterbottom via Wikimedia Commons 1.0)

3) A lake or strawberry shake?

Fly over Lake Hillier in Western Australia, and you’ll be awe-struck at this bubble-gum pink body of water, sitting in the midst of lush greenery. Get closer, and the water appears pale pink. You can’t actually swim here as the island is closed-off to visitors save for helicopter rides, but the sight will stay with you forever.

Researchers have tried to decipher the secret behind the unique colour and none has definitively cracked the code. The most plausible theories put it down to a pink bacteria called halobacteria, coupled with the high saline content of the water.

4) Hope springs in Japan

‘Hanami’ is the Japanese term for ‘flower viewing’ and coincides with the Cherry Blossom season or spring. The ‘sakura’ or cherry blossoms are in full bloom for only about a week. At the end of the season, the delicate white and pink flowers float to the ground creating a gorgeous carpet.

Sakura. (Photo by Kiran Mehta)

The sakura captures the transient nature of life. Engage in some hanami which includes walking tours of gardens, picnics in the park, garden parties, etc. After all, the sakura reminds us to make the most of every moment.

The colour pink is rooted in nature, science, history and culture. Love it or hate it, pink is as old as time, and here to stay.

For nature buffs who travel

Mexico’s magical salamander: Cut off its limbs and they grow right back. The axolotl has fascinated scientists who hope that it holds the secret to regenerating human limbs. Found in the wild, only in Mexico, its skin is grey-brown. But when bred in aquariums, it often takes on a white body with delicate-pink gills.

The Canary bird was named after the island, and not the other way around. The Canary Islands are named after the Presa Canario, a breed of large dogs that are native to the island. Legend has it that when the first European settlers set foot on the island, they were greeted by the dogs, and named the island after them.