Thomas Cook & SOTC launch 'Holiday First, Pay When You Return' scheme

Going all out to encourage Indians to step out of their homes and travel, Thomas Cook India and SOTC are offering customers an option to pay for their holiday after returning from the trip. They have also introduced new safety protocols to assure customers of a pleasant experience.
"To provide guidance and build confidence that it is safe to travel again, Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel Ltd. have announced a two-pronged strategy: TravShield and Holiday First and Pay When You Return to cover every aspect of physical and financial safety," they said in a joint statement.
TravShield, a comprehensive safe travel commitment, is designed with meticulous health and safety protocols to safeguard customers across Holidays, MICE, and Business Travel, it said.
Aimed at ensuring a stress-free and safe holiday experience, TravShield offers a wide range of customer benefits, including contactless interactions during the sales and servicing stage, vaccinated travel advisors, free rescheduling & cancellation, COVID-19 insurance cover, among others.
The travel majors will also provide a 24/7 doctor-on-call facility in association with Apollo Clinics.
To provide the much-needed financial support, the companies have introduced a unique Holiday First and Pay When You Return scheme to provide customers with the flexibility and benefits of paying only once they return from their holiday, they said.
"TravShield together with Holiday First and Pay When You Return incorporates the companies’ commitment to health and safety, simplifies the travel experience, and offers significant savings, thus making travel safe, flexible, hassle-free, and easy on the wallet," SOTC & Thomas Cook said.
"To ease the financial burden of our customers, we have also launched our unique and meaningful Holiday First and Pay When You Return scheme. Our endeavour is to cover every aspect of physical and financial security to ensure our customers get complete peace of mind while holidaying with Thomas Cook India and SOTC," said Madhavan Menon, Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.