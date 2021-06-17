Thomas Cook & SOTC launch 'Holiday First, Pay When You Return' scheme

SOTC & Thomas Cook India have introduced new safety protocols to assure customers of a pleasant experience.

Going all out to encourage Indians to step out of their homes and travel, Thomas Cook India and SOTC are offering customers an option to pay for their holiday after returning from the trip. They have also introduced new safety protocols to assure customers of a pleasant experience.

"To provide guidance and build confidence that it is safe to travel again, Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel Ltd. have announced a two-pronged strategy: TravShield and Holiday First and Pay When You Return to cover every aspect of physical and financial safety," they said in a joint statement.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

TravShield, a comprehensive safe travel commitment, is designed with meticulous health and safety protocols to safeguard customers across Holidays, MICE, and Business Travel, it said.

Aimed at ensuring a stress-free and safe holiday experience, TravShield offers a wide range of customer benefits, including contactless interactions during the sales and servicing stage, vaccinated travel advisors, free rescheduling & cancellation, COVID-19 insurance cover, among others.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The travel majors will also provide a 24/7 doctor-on-call facility in association with Apollo Clinics.

To provide the much-needed financial support, the companies have introduced a unique Holiday First and Pay When You Return scheme to provide customers with the flexibility and benefits of paying only once they return from their holiday, they said.

"TravShield together with Holiday First and Pay When You Return incorporates the companies’ commitment to health and safety, simplifies the travel experience, and offers significant savings, thus making travel safe, flexible, hassle-free, and easy on the wallet," SOTC & Thomas Cook said.

"To ease the financial burden of our customers, we have also launched our unique and meaningful Holiday First and Pay When You Return scheme. Our endeavour is to cover every aspect of physical and financial security to ensure our customers get complete peace of mind while holidaying with Thomas Cook India and SOTC,” said Madhavan Menon, Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.