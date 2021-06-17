MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
June 17, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally rises above 4.69 lakh with 3,386 new cases, death toll reaches 4,064

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 26.19 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.96 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,79,573 deaths. A total of 2,83,88,100 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 8,65,432 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 2.92 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 95.80 percent. Globally, more than 17.69 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 38.30 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 26.19 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 17, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi took both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Rahul's inoculation delayed due to positive result: Congress

    The Congress has said that party chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi could not take the jabs yet as he had contracted the virus in May. A senior party functionary said Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to take the vaccine on May 16, but he tested positive for the coronavirus a day before. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will take the vaccine after his mandatory wait period ends," a senior leader told PTI. The remarks come after BJP leaders questioned whether top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had taken the vaccine and asked for the details of their vaccinations to be made public. The government has said that those who have tested positive for the coronavirus should take the vaccine three months after they fully recover. (PTI)

  • June 17, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 3,386 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fresh fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,69,976 yesterday as 3,386 more people tested positive for the infection, while 36 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,064, National Health Mission bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.86 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The state now has 38,306 active cases, while 4,26,259 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 4,881 in the last 24 hours. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 17, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 'Delta plus' variant may trigger third COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra, says state health department

    The highly virulent "Delta plus" variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke a third wave in Maharashtra, according to a presentation made at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10 per cent out of them could be children, said the presentation made by the state health department, as per an official release. The meeting was held in Mumbai to take stock of preparations to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 even as Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, emerges from a devastating second wave of the infection. Besides Thackeray, health minister Rajesh Tope and members of the state task force on COVID-19 attended the meeting. (PTI)

  • June 17, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal logs 69 more Covid deaths, 3,187 new cases

    West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 17,118 after 69 more people succumbed to the disease yesterday, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally mounted to 14,71,231 after 3,187 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state, it added. In the last 24 hours, 2,012 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 14,32,961. The state currently has 21,152 active cases, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • June 17, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.69 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.