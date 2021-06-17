COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 34.6 lakh doses administered in India on June 16

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covishield to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 34.63 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 16, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 26.55 crore.

On the 152nd day of the vaccination drive on June 16, 30.96 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.67 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> With Delhi receiving fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre, people in the 18-44 age group can now book their slot on the CoWIN app for inoculation at government-run facilities, AAP MLA Atishi said on June 16.

> The government has allowed setting up of 'near home' vaccination centres for elderly and differently-abled people for simplifying the process of inoculation for them. In a statement, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria highlighted various steps taken by the government to assist the senior citizens during the pandemic.

> More than two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan so far as part of the inoculation campaign against COVID-19, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on the day. He said that a capacity to administer about seven lakh doses per day has been developed in the state.

> India will revisit the dosage interval for Covishield vaccine and take appropriate action based on emerging data, NK Arora, chairperson of the working group of immunisation advisory body NTAGI, said.

> Renganar, a remote village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Dantewada district, has become the first village in the state where all eligible people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on the day. The village has set an example in the fight against the pandemic. It became possible due to constant efforts of healthcare personnel and awareness teams, a public relations department official in Raipur said.

> The Congress said on the day that party chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi could not take the jabs yet as he had contracted the virus in May. A senior party functionary said Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to take the vaccine on May 16, but he tested positive for the coronavirus a day before.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,24,20,070 Arunachal Pradesh 4,39,044 Assam 49,92,743 Bihar 1,27,10,936 Chandigarh 4,24,977 Chhattisgarh 73,41,970 Delhi 62,58,937 Goa 6,91,694 Gujarat 2,10,81,289 Haryana 70,02,808 Himachal Pradesh 26,98,895 Jharkhand 53,40,545 Karnataka 1,76,52,765 Kerala 1,17,25,448 Madhya Pradesh 1,48,21,925 Maharashtra 2,67,19,817 Odisha 93,30,274 Punjab 58,80,567 Rajasthan 2,00,32,144 Tamil Nadu 1,16,17,077 Telangana 84,87,288 Uttar Pradesh 2,42,03,020 Uttarakhand 34,43,390 West Bengal 1,82,25,116

(With inputs from PTI)