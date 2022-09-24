These are the world’s top 20 airlines. Vistara gets a spot too

The top airlines providing passengers premium travel experience. (Representational image)

Global air transport ratings organisation Skytrax recently presented the World Airline Awards to outstanding carries across the world. Qatar Airways was crowned the World's Best Airline for 2022.

This was the seventh consecutive honour for the Doha-headquartered airline. Skytrax said Qatar Airways was distinctive for "comfort, fine cuisine, the latest in-flight audio and video entertainment".

Singapore Airlines won the second spot on the list of the World's top airlines. "Singapore Airlines’ success has been fuelled by its dedication to customer service," according to Skytrax.

Emirates, connecting the world to, and through Dubai, was named the world's third-best airline.

Fourth on the list was Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways. "ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, Narita and Haneda," Skytrax said.

Australia's Qantas Airways took the fifth spot. It is one of the world's top long-distance airlines.

Sixth was Japan Airlines with four hubs in Tokyo, Nagoya and Okinawa and Osaka.

Turkish Airlines, that flies to over 300 destinations, was seventh on the list.

With hubs at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol, Air France (ranked eighth) is among Europe's leading airlines.

Korean Air takes the ninth spot. The Seoul-headquartered carrier serves 125 destinations across 44 countries.

Tenth on the list was the Swiss International Air Lines.

Here is the list of other top-ranking airlines.

British Airways (Rank 11): Best Airline Staff Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe.

Etihad Airways (Rank 13): Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East.

China Southern (Rank 13) Best Airline in China.

Hainan Airlines (Rank 14): Best Airline Staff Service in China, Best Business Class in China, Best Business Class Lounge in China, Best Economy Class in China, Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in China and Best Airline Cabin Crew in China.

Virgin Atlantic (Rank 19): Best Business Class Lounge, World's Best Premium Economy Class, Best Premium Economy Class Airline in Europe and Best Business Class in Europe.

Best Airline in India/South Asia, Best Airline Staff Service in India/South Asia and Best Cabin Crew in India/South Asia.