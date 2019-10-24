Thanks to new ATVMs, no more long queues to buy Mumbai local tickets

From October 24, all Mumbai local passengers will be able to buy tickets much faster via the 92 new ATVMs
In a huge passenger-friendly move, the Central Railways has installed Automatic Ticket Vending Machines at 42 suburban stations in Mumbai to help millions of local train commuters with fast ticketing.
A presser released by the railways read: “A total of 92 ATVMs will be installed at 42 suburban stations. The salient features of one-touch ATVM are that with just two steps, one can obtain a ticket instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM.”
-Select Fast booking
One touch ATVM will show "upto station" in distance slab
- Check desired station & Press single or return journey or platform to get ticket. pic.twitter.com/PJllIq8BBX
— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 22, 2019
To break it down, here are the steps you’d have to follow to book a ticket now:
- Select ‘fast booking’ option on new ATVMs
- Insert fare for your journey
- Click on the ‘up to station’ in the distance slab
- Enter your destination and choose single/ return journey/ platform to get your ticket.
Elaborating the same, Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway, said: “This one-touch ATVM is introduced keeping in mind the fast life of Mumbai commuters as it will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and avoid standing in long queues.”
