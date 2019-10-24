Thanks to new ATVMs, no more long queues to buy Mumbai local tickets

In a huge passenger-friendly move, the Central Railways has installed Automatic Ticket Vending Machines at 42 suburban stations in Mumbai to help millions of local train commuters with fast ticketing.

From October 24, all Mumbai local passengers will be able to buy tickets much faster via the 92 new ATVMs, using a two-step process instead of a six-step process.

A presser released by the railways read: “A total of 92 ATVMs will be installed at 42 suburban stations. The salient features of one-touch ATVM are that with just two steps, one can obtain a ticket instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM.”



"One Touch ATVM" with just two steps obtain a ticket instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM.

-Select Fast booking

One touch ATVM will show "upto station" in distance slab

- Check desired station & Press single or return journey or platform to get ticket. pic.twitter.com/PJllIq8BBX

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 22, 2019



Select ‘fast booking’ option on new ATVMs

Insert fare for your journey

Click on the ‘up to station’ in the distance slab

Enter your destination and choose single/ return journey/ platform to get your ticket.



The new one-touch ticket vending machines will display on one screen the option of selecting a single or a return journey ticket. Once a person selected their desired destination in the distance slab, clicking the ‘up to station’ command will complete the process for both journey and return journey tickets. In a similar manner, commuters can also purchase platform tickets with a single touch.To break it down, here are the steps you’d have to follow to book a ticket now:

Elaborating the same, Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway, said: “This one-touch ATVM is introduced keeping in mind the fast life of Mumbai commuters as it will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and avoid standing in long queues.”