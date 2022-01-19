IndiGo says some flights to and from Delhi cancelled due to Republic Day curbs

Representative image

Private carrier IndiGo on January 19 said some of its flights to and from Delhi have been cancelled due to Republic Day-related curbs.

The airline has asked passengers to check the status of the flights arriving and originating from Delhi till January 26.

"Flights to/from Delhi on 18th Jan, 20th - 24th Jan and 26th Jan are affected due to airspace restrictions in Delhi for Republic Day preparations," IndiGo said in an update shared on social media.

"Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport. For impacted flights, please visit Plan B. Options available on Plan B are same that are offered at our call centre," it said.

Under Plan B, IndiGo customers "can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process refund, at no additional cost", according to a note on the carrier's official website.

While the flights to Delhi over the next few days will be impacted by the preparations related to Republic Day - which will be observed on January 26 - IndiGo had also announced earlier this month that it would reduce its operational capacity by around 20 percent due to the reduction in demand.

"Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans," the airline said on January 9, adding that "we anticipate that around 20 percent of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service".

IndiGo has also waived ticket-rescheduling fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022.