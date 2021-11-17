IndiGo resumes inflight meal services after over a year

Representative image

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on November 17 announced that it is resuming its meal services that had been suspended since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The meal services will be resumed on November 19.

IndiGo’s announcement came after the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to resume in-flight meal services in all domestic flights. Inflight meals had been banned since April 15, 2020, for flights that had a duration of lesser than two hours.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo, said: “As the restrictions ease, we are pleased to resume our delicious food and beverage service, served with 100 percent hygiene, across all domestic IndiGo flights. Effective November 19, 2021, all our customers will be able to buy food and beverage on board as well as pre-book their choice of food. The resumption of this facility will not only help customers travelling with young children and senior citizens but also those catching red-eye flights. We welcome this move as it indicates the sectoral progression towards normalcy.”

The IndiGo inflight menu will include popular 6E snacks such as paneer tikka sandwich, chicken junglee sandwich, baked pita with two dips, and sesame chicken rice noodle meal.