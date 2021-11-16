Govt eases Covid curbs, permits meal services on all domestic flights

Representational image.

Further easing the COVID-19-related curbs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on November 16 announced the resumption of meal services on all domestic flights.

Since the onset of the pandemic, meal services were restricted only for flights whose duration lasts for more than two hours.

The aviation ministry has also permitted the carriers to provide magazines and newspapers to passengers on board. The same was barred since May last year, when flight services had resumed amid the coronavirus crisis.

The easing of norms comes barely a month after the government permitted domestic airlines to resume flights at 100 percent of pre-Covid capacity.

The decision was taken considering the dwindling number of coronavirus infections and the surge in domestic aviation traffic over the past couple of months.

In October, the domestic air traffic surged by 67 percent year-on-year as the total number of passengers in the month increased to 8.8 million, according to credit rating agency Icra.

The numbers, as shared by Icra, marked a 24 percent sequential growth.

In terms of capacity deployed by airlines, October witnessed a 46 percent growth as compared to the year-ago period, with 72,000 departures registered last month. In comparison, 49,150 departures were registered in October 2020, Icra said.