Etihad Airways says flights to UAE from India stopped 'till further notice'

Etihad Airways (File Image: Reuters)

Etihad Airways, the second biggest carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has decided to stop flights to the country from India "till further notice", a spokesperson of the airline said on July 28.

The statement comes two days after the UAE decided to extend the ban on flights from India till August 2, considering the COVID-19 situation.

"Following the latest UAE government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until further notice. Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from India," NDTV quoted a spokesperson of the airline as saying.

The carrier, however, clarified that UAE nationals currently based in India, along with diplomatic missions, official delegations and "Golden residence holders" would not be subjected to the flight restrictions.

Etihad has urged customers who have booked tickets on the India-UAE flights in the near future, and would not be allowed to board due to the restrictions, to contact the travel agency through which they booked their tickets. Since the "situation is evolving", more updates would be shared as the information is made available from the authorities, it added.

Customers affected by the restrictions are also recommended to track more details via etihad.com/destinationguide, or through the airline's mobile app. They can also ask their queries by calling on the helpline number - +971 600 555 666.

Meanwhile, the cargo flights between India and UAE would continue to operate as per the current schedule in both directions, Etihad clarified.