Coronavirus outbreak | Woman thanks pesky pet for ruining plans to visit China's Wuhan

A woman who had plans to visit Wuhan – the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak – cannot stop thanking her naughty little pooch for saving her life.

The Taiwan resident was supposed to fly to China’s Wuhan city earlier this month, right around the time the novel virus started spreading. However, since her pesky pet Kimi decided to chew away bits of her passport, she couldn’t book flights to Hubei province and was forced to stall her plans for later.

Had the golden retriever not chewed away her passport while she was away, coronavirus might have claimed another life by now.

On January 13, when the woman returned home to find her hungry dog had destroyed her travel documents, she had taken to Facebook and written: “I got back to the room and found this scene! Can anyone explain it to me?”

However, as days went by and she saw how Wuhan was rife with coronavirus patients, with most of the city dwellers under quarantine. This prompted her to share a follow-up post on Facebook, this time, thanking her pet dog for saving her life.