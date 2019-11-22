87% female Indian business travellers harassed on business trips: Survey

Business travel for Indians is getting neither easier nor less stressful, according to an online survey conducted by SAP Concur - a travel, expense, and invoice management solutions company.

The survey was conducted among 500 Indian business travellers to understand the concerns of modern business travellers in India.

One major concern is safety.

The survey says that safety concerns made as many as 68 percent of travellers change their travel accommodations.

Another concern is high level of harassment faced by female travellers during business trips.

Around 87 percent of female Indian business travellers have been harassed on a business trip.

As many as 62 percent say they have suffered the indignity of being asked if they were traveling with their husband.

Nearly all Indian business travelers (98 percent) have shared their location while travelling for business. The global average is around 91 percent.

Along with safety concerns, Indian business travellers believe that their employers are not up to date when it comes to adopting technology.

The survey says that 77 percent of Indian business travellers agree that their employers are behind the curve when it comes to adopting latest technologies to manage business travel.

In terms of booking and expense reporting tools, 67 percent of Indian business travellers have experienced gap in technology adoption by Indian firms.

Plus, there is also a gap in adoption of travel safety tools, such as automated safety alerts about their destination and 66 percent Indian business travelers believe that.