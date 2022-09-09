English
    Time magazine honours Queen Elizabeth II with commemorative cover

    The Time cover features a portrait of the Queen taken by royal photographer Cecil Beaton in 1968.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    Time magazine has unveiled a commemorative cover featuring Queen Elizabeth II. The magazine shared a photo of the cover shortly after the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday evening.

    Britain’s longest-reigning monarch had been under medical supervision at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, where she died peacefully at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II left behind a rich legacy of 70 years on the throne, which Time magazine honoured with a commemorative cover.

    The cover features a portrait of the Queen taken by royal photographer Cecil Beaton in 1968, according to Time.

    Sir Cecil Beaton—a British fashion, portrait and war photographer – first met the Queen when she was still a princess. He photographed her on a number of special occasions – including on the day of her coronation in 1953.

    The portrait of Queen Elizabeth II featured on the cover of Time was taken when the monarch was 42. It was the last time she was photographed by Sir Beaton

    “In it, the Queen wears the Admiral’s Boat Cloak against a blue backdrop, a powerful and simple image often regarded as timeless,” the magazine said.

    In a rare deviation from its usual red border, the magazine used silver as the colour of the border for Queen Elizabeth’s commemorative cover. The last time it used a silver border for an individual’s cover was in 2008, when Barack Obama was elected US president.

    Elizabeth II had reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world.

    Buckingham Palace said the king and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral.

    The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.

    (With inputs from AFP)
