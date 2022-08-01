English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Award-winning' sausage, french fries platter at CWG cost Rs 946. Internet can't digest it

    The internet, initially, seemed unable to digest the fact that anyone paid that much for food that looked that plain and even burnt, as a Twitter user put it while another added that they could have actually had a meal for £9.80.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
    A Twitter user had bought this platter of sausage and chips at the Sandwell Leisure Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. (Image credit: @Matthew23732409/Twitter)

    A Twitter user had bought this platter of sausage and chips at the Sandwell Leisure Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. (Image credit: @Matthew23732409/Twitter)


    Don't be deceived by its looks. This plate of french fires and sausage being sold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are being sold for £9.80 or Rs 946. And, according to the Twitter user who shared the photo, the french fries were quite tasty and the sausage was an "award winner".

    Matthew Williams (@Matthew23732409)--who, according to his bio is on a never-ending quest to find food perfection at football stadiums--had the sausage and chips at the Sandwell Leisure Centre on Saturday.


    The internet, initially, seemed unable to digest the fact that anyone paid that much for food that looked that plain and even burnt, as a Twitter user put it while another added that they could have actually had a meal for £9.80.

    "£9 for what looks like a burnt Richmond's?" commented Gareth Sweet (@GarethSweet4). "God, I could have had a beef curry, chips and egg fried rice for that...," wrote Mick Gretton (@Papapix).

    Responding to the incredulous messages, William said, "And still have change - but the odd thing is they did taste pretty good, Mick!"

    Close

    Related stories

    "They do look anemic I grant you, but the chips were pretty good on taste and the sausage, although fairly average on taste, was apparently award winning (though what award that is I genuinely don't know)!" he said, adding that he was not the one who paid for food.

    Would you buy a plate of "award winning sausage" and "tasty" french fries  for around Rs 1,000?

    Read more: British Airways apologises for ‘disgusting’ breakfast served in first class

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CHiPs #Commonwealth Games #Commonwealth Games 2022 #England #french fries #sausage
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.