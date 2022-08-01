'Award-winning' sausage, french fries platter at CWG cost Rs 946. Internet can't digest it

Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80! pic.twitter.com/cZAaRg25Cl
— Matthew (The Pieman) Williams (@Matthew23732409) July 29, 2022
The internet, initially, seemed unable to digest the fact that anyone paid that much for food that looked that plain and even burnt, as a Twitter user put it while another added that they could have actually had a meal for £9.80.
"£9 for what looks like a burnt Richmond's?" commented Gareth Sweet (@GarethSweet4). "God, I could have had a beef curry, chips and egg fried rice for that...," wrote Mick Gretton (@Papapix).
Responding to the incredulous messages, William said, "And still have change - but the odd thing is they did taste pretty good, Mick!"
"They do look anemic I grant you, but the chips were pretty good on taste and the sausage, although fairly average on taste, was apparently award winning (though what award that is I genuinely don't know)!" he said, adding that he was not the one who paid for food.
Would you buy a plate of "award winning sausage" and "tasty" french fries for around Rs 1,000?
