'Award-winning' sausage, french fries platter at CWG cost Rs 946. Internet can't digest it

A Twitter user had bought this platter of sausage and chips at the Sandwell Leisure Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. (Image credit: @Matthew23732409/Twitter)



Matthew Williams ( @Matthew23732409)--who, according to his bio is on a never-ending quest to find food perfection at football stadiums--had the sausage and chips at the Sandwell Leisure Centre on Saturday.





Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80! pic.twitter.com/cZAaRg25Cl

— Matthew (The Pieman) Williams (@Matthew23732409) July 29, 2022

Don't be deceived by its looks. This plate of french fires and sausage being sold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are being sold for £9.80 or Rs 946. And, according to the Twitter user who shared the photo, the french fries were quite tasty and the sausage was an "award winner".

The internet, initially, seemed unable to digest the fact that anyone paid that much for food that looked that plain and even burnt, as a Twitter user put it while another added that they could have actually had a meal for £9.80.

"£9 for what looks like a burnt Richmond's?" commented Gareth Sweet (@GarethSweet4). "God, I could have had a beef curry, chips and egg fried rice for that...," wrote Mick Gretton (@Papapix).

Responding to the incredulous messages, William said, "And still have change - but the odd thing is they did taste pretty good, Mick!"

"They do look anemic I grant you, but the chips were pretty good on taste and the sausage, although fairly average on taste, was apparently award winning (though what award that is I genuinely don't know)!" he said, adding that he was not the one who paid for food.

Would you buy a plate of "award winning sausage" and "tasty" french fries for around Rs 1,000?

Read more: British Airways apologises for ‘disgusting’ breakfast served in first class